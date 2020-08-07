Economy

18:21 07.08.2020

Lviv Airport optimizes expenses, reaches break-even point – Infrastructure minister

Lviv Danylo Halytskyi International Airport has reached the break-even point due to the optimization of all expenses, the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine with reference to Minister Vladyslav Krykliy reported on Friday.

"In the conditions of the crisis, Lviv Airport optimizes all expenditures, the company's management actively works, and today the aerodrome has reached the break-even point. I am grateful to the airport management for the correct policy of the company in this matter. And we expect the resumption of tourism flights to European countries for Ukrainians, accelerating the return to pre-crisis volumes," the Minister said during his official visit to Lviv region, as quoted by the press service.

Lviv Danylo Halytskyi International Airport is located six kilometers south of the city center.

