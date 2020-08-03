Group DF achieves invalidation of competition agency's decision to separate its nitrogen fertilizers plants in court

Kyiv's business court on July 29, 2020 fully upheld a claim of Rivneazot, Cherkasy Azot and Severodonetsk Azot, which are part of Dmytro Firtash' Group DF, against the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine and invalidated the decision of the committee made on September 5, 2019 to separate these assets during nine months.

"Based on the results of the assessment of the evidence provided by the plaintiffs, the court ruled in favor of the Group DF nitrogen business enterprises. Thus, the plaintiffs proved the groundlessness of the committee's findings that the group's nitrogen business enterprises occupied a monopoly (dominant) position in the nitrogen fertilizers market in 2014-2017 and abused this position," the group said in a statement on Monday.

According to the group, the decision also means the illegality of imposing a fine of UAH 107 million on NF Trading Ukraine.

Group DF added that they will give additional comments to the case after receiving the full text of the decision of the business court.