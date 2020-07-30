NBU ready to sign memo with IFC for expanding financial inclusion, developing Fintech

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) is ready to sign a memorandum with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) from the World Bank Group to work together to expand financial inclusion and develop Fintech in Ukraine.

According to a report on the National Bank's website on Wednesday, this was announced by Governor of the NBU Kyrylo Shevchenko during an online meeting with IFC Regional Manager for Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova Jason Pellmar.

Pellmar, in turn, informed Shevchenko about the implementation of the Ukraine Financial Inclusion for Growth Project in in Ukraine.