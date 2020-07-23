Shmyhal on NBU's buying govt bonds in secondary market: it's possible but cannot be practice

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal believes that the purchases by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) of government domestic loan bonds in the secondary market are possible in some cases, but this cannot be a practice.

"Regarding the purchase of government domestic loan bonds by the state in the secondary market, this is possible in some cases, but this cannot be a practice," Shmyhal told reporters during his working visit to Brussels, asked how he takes a possible purchase of securities by the National Bank in the secondary market.

When asked to clarify how expedient it is to do this now, the premier stressed that "it is possible, but the expediency is determined by the Ministry of Finance."