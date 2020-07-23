Economy

18:44 23.07.2020

Shmyhal on NBU's buying govt bonds in secondary market: it's possible but cannot be practice

1 min read
Shmyhal on NBU's buying govt bonds in secondary market: it's possible but cannot be practice

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal believes that the purchases by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) of government domestic loan bonds in the secondary market are possible in some cases, but this cannot be a practice.

"Regarding the purchase of government domestic loan bonds by the state in the secondary market, this is possible in some cases, but this cannot be a practice," Shmyhal told reporters during his working visit to Brussels, asked how he takes a possible purchase of securities by the National Bank in the secondary market.

When asked to clarify how expedient it is to do this now, the premier stressed that "it is possible, but the expediency is determined by the Ministry of Finance."

Tags: #nbu #shmyhal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:06 23.07.2020
Ukraine wants the topic of updating Association Agreement to be the main one at Ukraine-EU summit – PM

Ukraine wants the topic of updating Association Agreement to be the main one at Ukraine-EU summit – PM

15:36 23.07.2020
NBU expects Ukraine's GDP to fall to 6% in 2020

NBU expects Ukraine's GDP to fall to 6% in 2020

14:56 23.07.2020
NBU retains refinancing rate at 6%

NBU retains refinancing rate at 6%

14:52 23.07.2020
NBU expects intl reserves growth to $29.8 bln in 2020

NBU expects intl reserves growth to $29.8 bln in 2020

13:47 23.07.2020
Bill on local content policy does not comply with Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – PM

Bill on local content policy does not comply with Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – PM

16:54 22.07.2020
Ukraine returns to plans on placing, buying back eurobonds postponed in early July amid resignation of NBU head

Ukraine returns to plans on placing, buying back eurobonds postponed in early July amid resignation of NBU head

15:46 22.07.2020
Cabinet to extend adaptive quarantine until August 31 – Shmyhal

Cabinet to extend adaptive quarantine until August 31 – Shmyhal

11:09 22.07.2020
G7 ambassadors at meeting with NBU head stress importance of maintaining independent monetary policy

G7 ambassadors at meeting with NBU head stress importance of maintaining independent monetary policy

18:54 21.07.2020
NBU monetary policy, inflation targeting to be maintained – NBU governor at meeting with G7

NBU monetary policy, inflation targeting to be maintained – NBU governor at meeting with G7

19:00 20.07.2020
NBU, govt should prepare banks for crediting important projects – Shevchenko

NBU, govt should prepare banks for crediting important projects – Shevchenko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine placing $2 bln of 2033 bonds at 7.25%

NBU expects Ukraine's GDP to fall to 6% in 2020

Ukraine signs memorandum with EU on receiving macrofinancial aid of EUR 1.2 bln

NBU retains refinancing rate at 6%

NBU expects intl reserves growth to $29.8 bln in 2020

LATEST

Ukraine placing $2 bln of 2033 bonds at 7.25%

Ukraine signs memorandum with EU on receiving macrofinancial aid of EUR 1.2 bln

S&P affirms 'B' rating for Metinvest, outlook stable

Ukraine expects to transit 52-55 bcm of Russian natural gas through its GTS in 2020

Fall in industrial production slows down to 5.6% in Ukraine in June 2020 – Statistics service

Court closes proceedings in case opened under claim of ex-shareholder in PrivatBank Gorokhovsky seeking invalidation of bail-in

Immigration quotas for foreign IT specialists launched in Ukraine

Rada adopts law on conditions for supporting renewable generation

Kuleba: Ukraine can become reliable supplier of hydrogen to EU, in particular to Germany

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih to spend $700 mln on investment projects with eco component in next 3-4 years – CEO

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD