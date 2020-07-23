Economy

15:36 23.07.2020

NBU expects Ukraine's GDP to fall to 6% in 2020

1 min read
NBU expects Ukraine's GDP to fall to 6% in 2020

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has worsened its forecasts of Ukraine's GDP fall from 5% to 6% in 2020, downed the forecast of GDP growth from 4.3% to 4% in 2021 and retained GDP growth forecast at 4% in 2022, the central bank said on its website on Thursday.

"The NBU has revised its forecast of real GDP fall in 2020 caused by the coronavirus crisis from 5% to 6%. A deep fall has been left behind – in the second quarter," it said.

The bank said that in the second half of 2020 Ukraine's economy started to recover, in particular under the influence of an increase in business activities following the quarantine mitigation.

Tags: #nbu #gdp
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:44 23.07.2020
Shmyhal on NBU's buying govt bonds in secondary market: it's possible but cannot be practice

Shmyhal on NBU's buying govt bonds in secondary market: it's possible but cannot be practice

14:56 23.07.2020
NBU retains refinancing rate at 6%

NBU retains refinancing rate at 6%

14:52 23.07.2020
NBU expects intl reserves growth to $29.8 bln in 2020

NBU expects intl reserves growth to $29.8 bln in 2020

16:54 22.07.2020
Ukraine returns to plans on placing, buying back eurobonds postponed in early July amid resignation of NBU head

Ukraine returns to plans on placing, buying back eurobonds postponed in early July amid resignation of NBU head

11:09 22.07.2020
G7 ambassadors at meeting with NBU head stress importance of maintaining independent monetary policy

G7 ambassadors at meeting with NBU head stress importance of maintaining independent monetary policy

18:54 21.07.2020
NBU monetary policy, inflation targeting to be maintained – NBU governor at meeting with G7

NBU monetary policy, inflation targeting to be maintained – NBU governor at meeting with G7

19:00 20.07.2020
NBU, govt should prepare banks for crediting important projects – Shevchenko

NBU, govt should prepare banks for crediting important projects – Shevchenko

18:54 20.07.2020
Bankers predict decrease in NBU refinancing rate on July 23 to a maximum of 5%

Bankers predict decrease in NBU refinancing rate on July 23 to a maximum of 5%

18:10 20.07.2020
NBU should limit use of securities by banks to stimulate lending – NBU head

NBU should limit use of securities by banks to stimulate lending – NBU head

17:20 20.07.2020
NBU should continue policy of reducing refinancing rate – central bank head

NBU should continue policy of reducing refinancing rate – central bank head

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine placing $2 bln of 2033 bonds at 7.25%

Ukraine signs memorandum with EU on receiving macrofinancial aid of EUR 1.2 bln

NBU retains refinancing rate at 6%

NBU expects intl reserves growth to $29.8 bln in 2020

Bill on local content policy does not comply with Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – PM

LATEST

Ukraine placing $2 bln of 2033 bonds at 7.25%

Ukraine signs memorandum with EU on receiving macrofinancial aid of EUR 1.2 bln

S&P affirms 'B' rating for Metinvest, outlook stable

Bill on local content policy does not comply with Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – PM

Ukraine expects to transit 52-55 bcm of Russian natural gas through its GTS in 2020

Fall in industrial production slows down to 5.6% in Ukraine in June 2020 – Statistics service

Court closes proceedings in case opened under claim of ex-shareholder in PrivatBank Gorokhovsky seeking invalidation of bail-in

Immigration quotas for foreign IT specialists launched in Ukraine

Rada adopts law on conditions for supporting renewable generation

Kuleba: Ukraine can become reliable supplier of hydrogen to EU, in particular to Germany

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD