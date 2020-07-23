NBU retains refinancing rate at 6%

The Board of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has retained the refinancing rate at 6%, the central bank said on Thursday.

"The Board of the NBU has decided to keep the refinancing rate unchanged at 6% per annum. On the one hand, it will keep prices from growing under conditions of economic recovery in 2021-2022, and on the other hand it will leave enough space for further decrease in cost of loans to the individual character level," it said.

According to the statement, the central bank revised its forecast for refinancing rate for 2020 from 7% to 6% per annum with its further growth to 6.5% in 2021.