Auction for privatization of Dnipro Hotel starts in Kyiv, 29 participants register

An online auction for privatization of the Dnipro Hotel in Kyiv has started with 29 registered participants, Head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine Dmytro Sennychenko said.

"The Dnipro Hotel is an extraordinary facility. We are looking for a new investor to give it a new life. We can sell the assets, but not its history. Therefore, the new investor will have to keep the name of the Dnipro Hotel in any combination, as well as preserve the profile of the building – it has to be a hotel. Privatization of a facility like the Dnipro Hotel will give investors a signal that they may believe in transparent privatization," Sennychenko said while opening the auction.

The starting price of the hotel is UAH 80.923 million.

The maximum price was offered by bidder No. 23 – UAH 711.1 million, which is 8.7 times higher than the starting price.

As of the end of the first round of the action, bidder No. 23 offered UAH 888.888,901 and his nearest competitor bidder No. 1 offered UAH 888.888,888.