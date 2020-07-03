Economy

10:34 03.07.2020

Finance ministry denies potential impact of NBU governor's resignation on macroeconomic stability

The resignation of Governor of the National Bank (NBU) Yakiv Smolii should not affect the macroeconomic stability of Ukraine, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has said.

"I believe that the resignation of the NBU governor should not affect macroeconomic stability," he said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"The time for the statement of resignation was chosen very poorly by the NBU governor," he said, speaking about the postponed issue of eurobonds.

He added that the Finance Ministry will continue to work with investors.

"There were long night negotiations with investors, our legal advisers... And so in the morning we decided to suspend this issue. Investors responded positively to our decision," Marchenko said.

"There could be no worse moment for this transaction than yesterday," he added.

Tags: #nbu #smolii #finance_minister
