17:38 25.05.2020

Vodafone Ukraine sees revenue rise by 28% in Q1

The mobile operator Vodafone Ukraine in the first quarter of 2020 reached an income indicator of UAH 4.39 billion, which is 28% more than in the same period in 2019.

According to a press release, the operator's OIBDA (operating income before depreciation of fixed assets and intangible assets) increased by 30% compared to the first quarter of 2019 and reached UAH 2.3 billion. OIBDA margin increased to 53.3%.

"In the first quarter, Vodafone Ukraine's net loss amounted to UAH 744 million, which is connected with the exchange rate difference on the revaluation of eurobonds of $500 million issued by the company in February 2020 – the hryvnia devaluation at the end of the quarter compared to the rate on the date of receiving the loan amounted to 15%," the company reports.

The mobile operator notes that, on average, according to the results of the first quarter, the Vodafone Ukraine data client used 4.6 GB of traffic per month. The growth in consumption became possible thanks to the active expansion of coverage of high-speed Internet networks.

Currently, according to the company, Vodafone's 4G network is available to 71% of Ukrainians, 86% of the population can use 3G coverage. Over the year, the number of 4G base stations doubled, and the number of settlements with 4G network access tripled.

The company invested UAH 1.2 billion in the network in January-March of this year, including UAH 265 million of license cost in the 900 MHz band. The company's total investment in the construction of high-speed mobile Internet networks amounted to UAH 26.6 billion.

