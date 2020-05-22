Economy

18:26 22.05.2020

EBRD could provide EUR 150 mln loan to Ukrzaliznytsia for liquidity support

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is considering the provision of a EUR 150 million loan to provide emergency liquidity support to JSC Ukrzaliznytsia in order to mitigate the effect of the COVID-19 crisis.

"The Facility will be secured by a pledge over the Company's existing rolling stock. The Project is presented as part of the Vital Infrastructure Support Programme (VISP) under the EBRD's Solidarity Package 2.0. The proceeds of the loan will finance emergency liquidity support to provide UZ with working capital needed for its operations," the bank said on its website.

