Rada adopts banking law necessary for IMF program, with 270 affirmative votes

On Wednesday, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law necessary to conclude a new program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on improving banking regulation mechanisms (No. 2571-d) at the second reading.

The bill was supported by 270 deputies with the required 226 votes, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

The review of the document took place according to a special procedure. President Volodymyr Zelensky came to support its adoption.

By the second reading, deputies had filed 16,500 amendments, of which the profile committee of the parliament proposed to fully take into account 186 ones.

"Today, the table, which was approved by the committee, contains 241 proposals and amendments, 11 of them are rejected, 186 are fully taken into account," said head of the committee Danylo Hetmantsev.

The adoption of the law is the last of the preconditions for concluding a new agreement with the IMF. By the second reading, 16,572 amendments had submitted to it, which became an absolute record in the history of Ukrainian parliamentarism. The law, in particular, establishes the impossibility of returning insolvent banks to their former owners.