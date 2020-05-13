Economy

13:58 13.05.2020

Rada adopts banking law necessary for IMF program, with 270 affirmative votes

1 min read
Rada adopts banking law necessary for IMF program, with 270 affirmative votes

On Wednesday, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law necessary to conclude a new program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on improving banking regulation mechanisms (No. 2571-d) at the second reading.

The bill was supported by 270 deputies with the required 226 votes, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

The review of the document took place according to a special procedure. President Volodymyr Zelensky came to support its adoption.

By the second reading, deputies had filed 16,500 amendments, of which the profile committee of the parliament proposed to fully take into account 186 ones.

"Today, the table, which was approved by the committee, contains 241 proposals and amendments, 11 of them are rejected, 186 are fully taken into account," said head of the committee Danylo Hetmantsev.

The adoption of the law is the last of the preconditions for concluding a new agreement with the IMF. By the second reading, 16,572 amendments had submitted to it, which became an absolute record in the history of Ukrainian parliamentarism. The law, in particular, establishes the impossibility of returning insolvent banks to their former owners.

Tags: #banks #rada
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:32 13.05.2020
Rada to work in normal mode from May 18

Rada to work in normal mode from May 18

13:29 13.05.2020
Rada adopts law on banks - 270 affirmative votes

Rada adopts law on banks - 270 affirmative votes

16:35 07.05.2020
Rada passes law to increase ability of health care system to counteract COVID-19

Rada passes law to increase ability of health care system to counteract COVID-19

18:50 05.05.2020
Arakhamia registers decree on quarantine end in Rada from May 18

Arakhamia registers decree on quarantine end in Rada from May 18

14:46 29.04.2020
MPs gather 150 votes to initiate voting on banking law according to special procedure - MP Kravchuk

MPs gather 150 votes to initiate voting on banking law according to special procedure - MP Kravchuk

11:53 29.04.2020
Public, business demand for loans plunges in Q1 2020, banks expecting further fall – NBU

Public, business demand for loans plunges in Q1 2020, banks expecting further fall – NBU

16:12 27.04.2020
Bill on banks that is necessary for new program of IMF will be adopted – Zelensky tells Macron

Bill on banks that is necessary for new program of IMF will be adopted – Zelensky tells Macron

15:47 27.04.2020
Rada may consider bill on banks necessary for IMF program within next one or two weeks – committee chairman

Rada may consider bill on banks necessary for IMF program within next one or two weeks – committee chairman

14:05 27.04.2020
Profile committee recommends Rada to adopt banking bill at 2nd reading

Profile committee recommends Rada to adopt banking bill at 2nd reading

15:23 15.04.2020
Razumkov convenes extraordinary Rada meeting at 13:00 on Thurs - Parliament website

Razumkov convenes extraordinary Rada meeting at 13:00 on Thurs - Parliament website

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

FINANCE SHMYHAL

Ukraine expects $10 bln support from various financial institutions in 2020 – PM

BANKS RADA

Rada adopts law on banks - 270 affirmative votes

VITRENKO NAFTOGAZ

Naftogaz director Vitrenko says his job was cut because of his fight against Gazprom, criticizes board chairman Kobolev

EXPORT SHMYHAL

Ukraine's PM says country has six month reserve of food, denies need to limit exports, except for buckwheat

WORLD BANK COAL GERMANY SHMYHAL

World Bank, Germany will help Ukraine in transformation of coal industry – PM

LATEST

4G available in more than half of settlements in Ukraine – Digital Transformation Ministry

Economy ministry plans to create 154,000 jobs in road construction, 150,000 in improvement of public amenities

Ukraine expects $10 bln support from various financial institutions in 2020 – PM

Naftogaz director Vitrenko says his job was cut because of his fight against Gazprom, criticizes board chairman Kobolev

Ukraine's PM says country has six month reserve of food, denies need to limit exports, except for buckwheat

World Bank, Germany will help Ukraine in transformation of coal industry – PM

Shmyhal notes the need to cancel price caps in electric energy market

Ukraine's National Bank claims violations by CBR, Russian MinFin in altering shareholder structure of Sberbank subsidiary

Finance ministry raises UAH 20 bln at govt bond auctions

Economy ministry estimates Ukraine's GDP contraction in Q1, 2020 at 1.2%

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD