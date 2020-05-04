Ukraine's security and defense sector fully financed in Jan-March 2020 – NSDC

The security and defense sector of Ukraine in January-March 2020 was fully funded from the general fund of the national budget in accordance with the monthly plan with UAH 48.593 billion, according to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC).

"The dynamics of revenues to the special budget fund in January-March 2020 was also positive. According to recent data, the special fund of the state budget for this period received more than 35% of revenues from the annual plan," the council said.

The NSDC indicated that the needs of the security and defense sector of Ukraine in 2019 were funded in the amount of UAH 218 billion or 5.48% of GDP, which corresponds to the requirements of the law of Ukraine on national security.

Based on the results of the analysis, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov instructed the relevant working group to prepare proposals for improving the efficiency of using budget funds for the national security and defense in the context of preparing proposals for the national budget for 2021.