Rada may consider bill on banks necessary for IMF program within next one or two weeks – committee chairman

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine may consider bill No. 2571-d on improvement of the mechanisms for regulating banking activities, which is necessary for reaching agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a new program, within one or two weeks. The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy has recommended the parliament to take into account 300 of 16,500 amendments, Danylo Hetmantsev, the chairman of the committee, said.

According to parliamentary regulations, the bill may be submitted for consideration within one or two weeks as the parliamentarians are yet to familiarize themselves with a large number of proposed amendments, he told a press briefing on Monday.

Hetmantsev said that the document may be sent to session hall next week and the consideration may take one or one and a half working day of the parliament.

He also said that the committee proposed to add a range of important amendments to the bill before second reading.