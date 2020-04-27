Economy

15:47 27.04.2020

Rada may consider bill on banks necessary for IMF program within next one or two weeks – committee chairman

1 min read
Rada may consider bill on banks necessary for IMF program within next one or two weeks – committee chairman

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine may consider bill No. 2571-d on improvement of the mechanisms for regulating banking activities, which is necessary for reaching agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a new program, within one or two weeks. The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy has recommended the parliament to take into account 300 of 16,500 amendments, Danylo Hetmantsev, the chairman of the committee, said.

According to parliamentary regulations, the bill may be submitted for consideration within one or two weeks as the parliamentarians are yet to familiarize themselves with a large number of proposed amendments, he told a press briefing on Monday.

Hetmantsev said that the document may be sent to session hall next week and the consideration may take one or one and a half working day of the parliament.

He also said that the committee proposed to add a range of important amendments to the bill before second reading.

Tags: #banks #rada #hetmantsev
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:12 27.04.2020
Bill on banks that is necessary for new program of IMF will be adopted – Zelensky tells Macron

Bill on banks that is necessary for new program of IMF will be adopted – Zelensky tells Macron

14:05 27.04.2020
Profile committee recommends Rada to adopt banking bill at 2nd reading

Profile committee recommends Rada to adopt banking bill at 2nd reading

15:23 15.04.2020
Razumkov convenes extraordinary Rada meeting at 13:00 on Thurs - Parliament website

Razumkov convenes extraordinary Rada meeting at 13:00 on Thurs - Parliament website

15:26 13.04.2020
Rada updates 2020 national budget due to COVID-19 spread, deficit raised from 2.1% to 7.5% of GDP

Rada updates 2020 national budget due to COVID-19 spread, deficit raised from 2.1% to 7.5% of GDP

13:56 13.04.2020
Early to speak about date of discussion of bank sector resolution bill by Rada – MP

Early to speak about date of discussion of bank sector resolution bill by Rada – MP

11:32 13.04.2020
No new COVID-19 sick among MPs, some already recovered – Rada speaker

No new COVID-19 sick among MPs, some already recovered – Rada speaker

11:33 01.04.2020
Five draft resolutions on abolition of adoption of land market law registered in Rada

Five draft resolutions on abolition of adoption of land market law registered in Rada

09:47 01.04.2020
Ukraine could receive $4 bln as first tranche from IMF as soon as meets previously envisaged parameters – MP Hetmantsev

Ukraine could receive $4 bln as first tranche from IMF as soon as meets previously envisaged parameters – MP Hetmantsev

18:40 30.03.2020
Rada adopts bill on banks

Rada adopts bill on banks

17:06 28.03.2020
Rada's crisis response team jointly with govt working on changes to national budget – Rada chairman

Rada's crisis response team jointly with govt working on changes to national budget – Rada chairman

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU, Cabinet to present programs of mortgage at 10%, preferential loans for payment of wages this week – Zelensky

Naftogaz has no plans to import gas – Kobolev

Profile committee recommends Rada to adopt banking bill at 2nd reading

Finance Minister Marchenko sees grounds for investigating actions of ex-heads of customs, tax services

Govt to appoint new heads of tax, customs services following simplified rules – Finance minister

LATEST

NBU, Cabinet to present programs of mortgage at 10%, preferential loans for payment of wages this week – Zelensky

Naftogaz has no plans to import gas – Kobolev

Digital Transformation Ministry, Infrastructure Ministry launch pilot project on electronic consignment note introduction

Ukraine's finance minister denies surprise of decision to dismiss heads of customs, tax services

Finance Minister Marchenko sees grounds for investigating actions of ex-heads of customs, tax services

Nuclear safety bill in final version to allow Energoatom to take out loan of EUR 200 mln – MP Gerus

Govt to appoint new heads of tax, customs services following simplified rules – Finance minister

Nonresidents to be able to deposit cash in foreign currency in customs authorities' accounts as collateral – NBU

Govt approves rule for sending 50% of profit of SOE, 75% for PrivatBank, 95% for Naftogaz – MP

U.S. ready to continue cooperation with Ukraine on energy reforms – Kvien

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD