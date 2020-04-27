Ukraine's finance minister denies surprise of decision to dismiss heads of customs, tax services

The dismissal of the heads of the State Tax and Customs Services was not a surprise, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said.

"They [dismissed heads of agencies Maksym Nefyodov and Serhiy Verlanov] had been aware of my position, and in fact there were no surprises. Their resignation was only a matter of time," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"I emphasized more than once: personnel changes are overdue. My decision is considered and justified, since it is the finance minister who is responsible for the tax and customs sectors," Marchenko added.

The Cabinet at a meeting on Friday, April 24, decided to dismiss head of the State Tax Service Verlanov and head of the Customs Service of Ukraine Nefyodov. They later stated that their dismissal became as a surprise to them.