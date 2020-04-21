Vodafone Ukraine seeks to launch eSIM late June

Vodafone Ukraine (PrJSC VF Ukraine) plans to launch the eSIM service at the end of June or early July 2020, which is an alternative to physical SIM cards.

"We considered various partnership solutions and expect that it will be already late June or early July. And I think that we will offer our customers a more interesting user experience," Marketing Director Andriy Otroschenko said during an online presentation of the operator's statements for 2019.

He said that today, this project is at the finalization of the technical stage.

eSIM is an Embedded Subscriber Identity Module that allows subscribers to use mobile services without the need to use a physical SIM card. To use the technology, it is necessary that both a smartphone and a mobile operator support it.