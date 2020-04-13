Economy

09:19 13.04.2020

No conditions for national debt restructuring in Ukraine today – finance minister

1 min read
No conditions for national debt restructuring in Ukraine today – finance minister

Finance Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko has said that as for today there are no conditions for restructuring of the national debt of Ukraine.

"At present, there are no conditions for restructuring. That is, there are no necessary conditions for restructuring. The debt burden is under complete control. We are well aware of what is happening now. The negotiations with the International Monetary Fund are on a final stage, we expect credit support from the World Bank, the European Commission," he said in the Freedom of Speech of Savik Shuster program on Ukraine TV Channel on Friday.

