Net purchase of foreign currency in interbank market by NBU this week totals $283.2 mln

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) in the period from April 6 through April 10 entered the interbank foreign exchange market with interventions only in the first three days of the week, buying $327.7 million and selling $44.5 million, according to a posting on the central bank's website.

All interventions were made by the NBU at the single exchange rate.