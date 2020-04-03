Economy

16:18 03.04.2020

Finance ministry hopes to receive up to $5 bln from IMF to national budget

Finance ministry hopes to receive up to $5 bln from IMF to national budget

Ukraine during the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has fixed the framework of receipts and the deficit of the national budget for 2020 that is being updated now and hopes to receive $5 billion to the national budget to finance its deficit, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has said.

"We hope to get an additional $5 billion from the IMF to the budget by the end of the year. We have fixed this, and we can say that these are the main provisions," he said on the Ukraine 24 television channel.

The minister said that in order to receive the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) from the IMF, it is necessary to agree on a technical memorandum and pass the last package of laws in the Verkhovna Rada – on banks and amendments to the national budget 2020.

"If this package of laws is voted, there is hope that we will receive a tranche to the budget in the near future," Marchenko said.

Tags: #finance_ministry #marchenko #imf
09:47 01.04.2020
Ukraine could receive $4 bln as first tranche from IMF as soon as meets previously envisaged parameters – MP Hetmantsev

14:40 30.03.2020
Parliament rejects appointment of former deputy head of presidential administration Marchenko as finance minister

14:11 28.03.2020
After meeting conditions for IMF program Ukraine to receive first fast tranche of $2 bln directly to budget within 15 days – Zelensky

11:26 28.03.2020
Ukraine agrees on boosting size of new program to $8 bln with IMF – Zelensky

18:09 27.03.2020
G7 ambassadors back reforms pursuing by Kyiv aimed at expanding IMF help for Ukraine

09:57 27.03.2020
IMF head announces increase in program for Ukraine when bills on withdrawal of banks, land market adopted

17:58 24.03.2020
Finance ministry attracts $801.6 mln at 3%, EUR 71.6 mln at 3.5% at govt bond auctions

09:29 23.03.2020
Ukrainian president, IMF managing director discuss reform support, overcoming challenges of COVID-19 by phone

11:53 19.03.2020
Ukraine consulting with IMF on possibility of receiving emergency financing over COVID-19 – NBU

15:07 12.03.2020
Finance minister expects launch of IMF's new program before May

