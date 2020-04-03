Finance ministry hopes to receive up to $5 bln from IMF to national budget

Ukraine during the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has fixed the framework of receipts and the deficit of the national budget for 2020 that is being updated now and hopes to receive $5 billion to the national budget to finance its deficit, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has said.

"We hope to get an additional $5 billion from the IMF to the budget by the end of the year. We have fixed this, and we can say that these are the main provisions," he said on the Ukraine 24 television channel.

The minister said that in order to receive the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) from the IMF, it is necessary to agree on a technical memorandum and pass the last package of laws in the Verkhovna Rada – on banks and amendments to the national budget 2020.

"If this package of laws is voted, there is hope that we will receive a tranche to the budget in the near future," Marchenko said.