Economy

13:06 23.03.2020

Decision to cut NBU refinancing rate to 10% from March 13 backed by seven MPC members

1 min read
Decision to cut NBU refinancing rate to 10% from March 13 backed by seven MPC members

Seven out of 10 members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) have advocated cutting the key policy rate to 10%, according to the results of a meeting of the NBU held on March 11.

However, MPC members noted that in case of increasing risks for financial or price stability, the National Bank may move to a tougher monetary policy, the NBU said in the minutes of the meeting posted on the website of the central bank on Monday.

According to the document, one MPC member offered to lower the refinancing rate by 1.5 percentage points, and two more – to keep it at 11%.

Tags: #rate #nbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:01 20.03.2020
NBU raises offer for exchange of non-cash euros for cash on Friday to EUR 200 mln

NBU raises offer for exchange of non-cash euros for cash on Friday to EUR 200 mln

12:12 19.03.2020
NBU introduces long-term refinancing of banks for up to five years

NBU introduces long-term refinancing of banks for up to five years

12:11 19.03.2020
NBU seeks to postpone submission of annual financial statements by banks, transfer assessment of banks' business models

NBU seeks to postpone submission of annual financial statements by banks, transfer assessment of banks' business models

11:53 19.03.2020
Ukraine consulting with IMF on possibility of receiving emergency financing over COVID-19 – NBU

Ukraine consulting with IMF on possibility of receiving emergency financing over COVID-19 – NBU

11:06 19.03.2020
NBU permits banks to award clients with benefits in servicing performing loans during quarantine period

NBU permits banks to award clients with benefits in servicing performing loans during quarantine period

16:57 17.03.2020
NBU arranging alternative supply of cash currency to Ukraine, asks to wait, not panic

NBU arranging alternative supply of cash currency to Ukraine, asks to wait, not panic

16:10 17.03.2020
Impact of crisis on Ukraine's balance of payment to be from neutral to possible positive – NBU

Impact of crisis on Ukraine's balance of payment to be from neutral to possible positive – NBU

16:06 17.03.2020
NBU spends up to $1 bln to support hryvnia since early 2020, FX reserves exceed $25 bln, enough to smooth fluctuations

NBU spends up to $1 bln to support hryvnia since early 2020, FX reserves exceed $25 bln, enough to smooth fluctuations

16:00 16.03.2020
Volume of remittances to Ukraine could fall by $0.5-1 bln, outflow of currency by about $1.5 bln due to COVID-19 – NBU

Volume of remittances to Ukraine could fall by $0.5-1 bln, outflow of currency by about $1.5 bln due to COVID-19 – NBU

17:09 12.03.2020
Banking system extra liquid: UAH 200 bln in hryvnias, $9 bln in currency – NBU deputy governor

Banking system extra liquid: UAH 200 bln in hryvnias, $9 bln in currency – NBU deputy governor

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt approves extension of contract with Naftogaz chief Kobolev for four years

Ukraine's government drafting list of banned activities during COVID-19 quarantine

Ukrainian president, IMF managing director discuss reform support, overcoming challenges of COVID-19 by phone

Cabinet establishes stabilization fund, distributes means of reserve fund, facilitates customs procedures for medical goods – PM

NBU raises offer for exchange of non-cash euros for cash on Friday to EUR 200 mln

LATEST

Govt approves extension of contract with Naftogaz chief Kobolev for four years

Dragon Capital head predicts 4-9% fall in Ukraine's GDP

Ukraine's government drafting list of banned activities during COVID-19 quarantine

Ukrainian president, IMF managing director discuss reform support, overcoming challenges of COVID-19 by phone

Cabinet establishes stabilization fund, distributes means of reserve fund, facilitates customs procedures for medical goods – PM

NSDC provides modern software package for managing statistics throughout Ukraine in current situation – PM

Cabinet introduces U.S. citizen Bensh to Naftogaz supervisory board

Ukroboronprom restores artificial lung ventilators production at Burevisnyk in Kyiv, to launch FFP3 respirators output at Novator in Khmelnytsky

Govt to draft bill on state budget's stabilization fund creation

SkyUp to carry out charter flights from Vienna, Zurich, Paris, Lisbon to Kyiv

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD