SCM proposes to create economic health HQ

SCM, the largest financial and industrial holding of the country, has addressed the president and prime minister of Ukraine, with an initiative to create the economic health headquarters.

"The goal of the creation of the HQ is to find instruments for retaining economic health of the country with joint efforts of authorities and business in the current difficult conditions," SCM said on Tuesday.

The holding proposes urgently to consider measures to support the population, medicine, regions, small and medium-sized businesses and basic industries at a meeting of the headquarters.

SCM said that quarantine measures aimed at preserving people's lives inevitably lead to a decrease in economic activity, therefore, the authorities of most countries are taking active measures to prevent the economic crisis.

"Ukraine is no exception. Big business intends to actively help the authorities... SCM is ready to delegate its best professionals to the economic health headquarters. We urge other representatives of large national business to do this," the SCM said.

According to the holding, the crisis is not only a problem, but also an opportunity: the headquarters should become the brain center for the revival of the country in order to jointly make the Ukrainian economy stronger and more sustainable.