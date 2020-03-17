Economy

16:16 17.03.2020

Supreme Court to continue hearing Surkis case against PrivatBank on April 16 – source

Supreme Court to continue hearing Surkis case against PrivatBank on April 16 – source

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court of Ukraine will continue hearing a cassation appeal of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and PrivatBank against decisions of courts of lower instances in the Surkis family lawsuit seeking to annul the decisions of the NBU to declare them persons affiliated with PrivatBank and invalidating the agreements on the exchange of their funds over UAH 1 billion to the bank's shares (bail-in), later bought by the state for UAH 1, a well-informed source has told Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, yesterday's closed-door hearing of the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court of the Surkis family lawsuit and the lawfulness of bail-in continued for over nine hours and a half.

The press service of PrivatBank told Interfax-Ukraine that the court had finished studying the lawsuit materials.

PrivatBank's legal adviser Andriy Pozhydayev said that the court will announce the date of the next sitting in a separate document, taking into account the epidemiological situation.

