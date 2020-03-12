Economy

17:09 12.03.2020

Banking system extra liquid: UAH 200 bln in hryvnias, $9 bln in currency – NBU deputy governor

1 min read
Banking system extra liquid: UAH 200 bln in hryvnias, $9 bln in currency – NBU deputy governor

The banking system is super liquid, its liquidity reaches UAH 200 billion in the hryvnia and $9 billion in foreign currency, Oleg Churiy, the deputy governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), has said.

"The banking system today is super liquid. In general, liquidity reaches UAH 200 billion in the national currency and $9 billion in foreign currency. This is enough to satisfy the demand. For example, the demand for withdrawing deposits, if any," Churiy said at a press briefing in Kyiv.

"We have instruments to support this liquidity," the banker added.

"We do not see any changes in the banks' deposit portfolios. Even if such processes begin, we will support the banks with liquidity, which will be operated by commercial banks," he added.

Tags: #banks #nbu #currency
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:59 12.03.2020
NBU: no plans to introduce foreign exchange limits, reserves enough to smooth fluctuations

NBU: no plans to introduce foreign exchange limits, reserves enough to smooth fluctuations

14:30 12.03.2020
NBU could review inflation forecast in April depending on developments

NBU could review inflation forecast in April depending on developments

10:50 11.03.2020
NBU has enough reserves to resist to small pressure on hryvnia by nonresidents-holders of govt bonds – expert

NBU has enough reserves to resist to small pressure on hryvnia by nonresidents-holders of govt bonds – expert

09:51 11.03.2020
NBU sells record high of $270 mln in interbank market on Tuesday

NBU sells record high of $270 mln in interbank market on Tuesday

14:28 07.03.2020
Zelensky says new Cabinet independent of oligarchs, expects "certain steps" from NBU

Zelensky says new Cabinet independent of oligarchs, expects "certain steps" from NBU

16:52 03.03.2020
PrivatBank pays UAH 3 bln debt on NBU refinancing loan

PrivatBank pays UAH 3 bln debt on NBU refinancing loan

11:55 02.03.2020
Ukrainian PM notes closer cooperation with NBU for macroeconomic stabilization, cheap mortgage, lending to business

Ukrainian PM notes closer cooperation with NBU for macroeconomic stabilization, cheap mortgage, lending to business

10:29 24.02.2020
NBU creating contact group of monetary and FX markets

NBU creating contact group of monetary and FX markets

11:38 13.02.2020
Ukrainian banks post almost three-fold rise in profit reaching UAH 60 bln in 2019 – NBU official

Ukrainian banks post almost three-fold rise in profit reaching UAH 60 bln in 2019 – NBU official

10:28 12.02.2020
NBU, financial service markets regulator sign memo of cooperation

NBU, financial service markets regulator sign memo of cooperation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Finance minister expects launch of IMF's new program before May

NBU: no plans to introduce foreign exchange limits, reserves enough to smooth fluctuations

NBU could review inflation forecast in April depending on developments

Govt ready to continue cooperation with IMF – Ukrainian PM's phone call with IMF mission

Ukraine's rep in IMF calls on Ukraine to discuss country's strategy

LATEST

UIA plans to cancel about 2,000 flights in spring due to COVID-19

Metinvest completes deal to acquire about 73% of shares in Dniprovsky coke chemical plant

Finance minister expects launch of IMF's new program before May

Ukroboronprom to transfer 23 enterprises to State Property Fund, SSAU – Abromavičius

Business in Ukraine limiting trips, visits of offices by non-employees, testing remote work over COVID-19

Sale of wood without electronic records in Ukraine to be illegal from April

Ukroboronprom may suffer losses due to COVID-19 – Abromavičius

Ukroboronprom has no plans to privatize Antonov State Enterprise – Abromavičius

SCM reports 17.4% increase in capital investment in 2019

Govt ready to continue cooperation with IMF – Ukrainian PM's phone call with IMF mission

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD