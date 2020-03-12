Banking system extra liquid: UAH 200 bln in hryvnias, $9 bln in currency – NBU deputy governor

The banking system is super liquid, its liquidity reaches UAH 200 billion in the hryvnia and $9 billion in foreign currency, Oleg Churiy, the deputy governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), has said.

"The banking system today is super liquid. In general, liquidity reaches UAH 200 billion in the national currency and $9 billion in foreign currency. This is enough to satisfy the demand. For example, the demand for withdrawing deposits, if any," Churiy said at a press briefing in Kyiv.

"We have instruments to support this liquidity," the banker added.

"We do not see any changes in the banks' deposit portfolios. Even if such processes begin, we will support the banks with liquidity, which will be operated by commercial banks," he added.