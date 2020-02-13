Economy

09:39 13.02.2020

DP World entering Ukraine via buying controlling stake in TIS Container Terminal Ukraine

One of the world's largest port operators, DP World, is entering Ukraine by acquiring a controlling stake in TIS Container Terminal Ukraine, co-owner and CEO of TIS Andriy Stavnitser wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday morning.

"Today, DP World enters Ukraine! One of the leaders in the global port industry announced the acquisition of a controlling stake in TIS Container Terminal Ukraine. Thus, Ukraine will become the 51st country where DP World operates," he said.

Earlier, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine authorized DP World Ukraine B.V. (Rotterdam, Netherlands) together with Star Span Holdings Ltd. (Nicosia, Cyprus) to acquire a controlling stake in Container Terminal Yuzhny B.V. (Amstelveen, The Netherlands).

