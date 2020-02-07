Economy

14:52 07.02.2020

Rada suspends debate on land market until next week

1 min read
Rada suspends debate on land market until next week

The Ukrainian parliament suspended the second reading of the bill On Changes to Some Legislative Acts of Ukraine on the Turnover of Farmland at a plenary session on Friday and began discussing other issues on the agenda.

A total of 216 amendments to the bill have already been discussed, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported. Deputies will continue working on the bill in the next plenary week from February 18 to February 21.

According to the calendar plan of the third session of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation, the deputies are working in committees and commissions from February 10 to February 14.

According to earlier reports, 4,018 amendments were proposed by the second reading of the land market bill.

Tags: #rada #land
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:28 05.02.2020
Rada cuts amber royalty to 5% in 2020, 8% in 2021, 10% from 2022

Rada cuts amber royalty to 5% in 2020, 8% in 2021, 10% from 2022

10:08 05.02.2020
Zelensky at meeting with representatives of Cabinet, Rada points to unresolved issues, urges to step up their work

Zelensky at meeting with representatives of Cabinet, Rada points to unresolved issues, urges to step up their work

13:52 04.02.2020
Zelensky says law on land market 'most loyal' in Ukraine

Zelensky says law on land market 'most loyal' in Ukraine

11:50 04.02.2020
Rada appoints Denys Shmyhal as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Development of Communities and Territories

Rada appoints Denys Shmyhal as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Development of Communities and Territories

11:34 04.02.2020
Rada dismisses Aliona Babak as Minister for Development of Communities and Territories

Rada dismisses Aliona Babak as Minister for Development of Communities and Territories

14:21 29.01.2020
EU to send EUR 10 mln for land reform as part of grant support of agriculture development in Ukraine

EU to send EUR 10 mln for land reform as part of grant support of agriculture development in Ukraine

18:49 28.01.2020
EU knows about sensibility of land reform, backs gradual implementation approach – Dombrovskis

EU knows about sensibility of land reform, backs gradual implementation approach – Dombrovskis

14:06 24.01.2020
Ukrainian govt plans to attract EUR 26 mln of EU assistance to improve management of agricultural resources, conducting land reform

Ukrainian govt plans to attract EUR 26 mln of EU assistance to improve management of agricultural resources, conducting land reform

16:28 14.01.2020
Foreign farmers asking Zelensky not to close land market for them

Foreign farmers asking Zelensky not to close land market for them

11:19 14.01.2020
Zelensky signs law on countering raiding

Zelensky signs law on countering raiding

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU permits nonresident banks to trade in currency using hryvnia between banks

Supreme Court will consider Surkis' lawsuit against NBU on bail-in in PrivatBank on March 16

NBU changes forecast monetary base growth in 2020 to 6.1%, for money supply to 10.1%

NBU changes assessment of medium-term nominal neutral interest rate from 8% to 7%

Govt appoints board member Marcek acting Ukrzaliznytsia board chairman

LATEST

Regulator allows operators to begin sharing frequencies in 800-900 MHz bands to launch 4G networks

Business expects growth in 2020, doubts correctness of reform policy – poll by American Chamber of Commerce

NBU permits nonresident banks to trade in currency using hryvnia between banks

American Chamber of Commerce urges president to veto bill with regulation of cigarettes trade margin

Decline in number of business' complaints on tax audits, rise in number of complaints on govt bodies seen in Q4 2019 – BOC

Supreme Court will consider Surkis' lawsuit against NBU on bail-in in PrivatBank on March 16

NBU changes forecast monetary base growth in 2020 to 6.1%, for money supply to 10.1%

NBU changes assessment of medium-term nominal neutral interest rate from 8% to 7%

Ukraine could quit heating season with coal stocks of 3 mln tonnes – Orzhel

Energy Ministry expects updated energy balance from Ukrenergo with minimized electricity imports from Russia, Belarus

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD