Rada suspends debate on land market until next week

The Ukrainian parliament suspended the second reading of the bill On Changes to Some Legislative Acts of Ukraine on the Turnover of Farmland at a plenary session on Friday and began discussing other issues on the agenda.

A total of 216 amendments to the bill have already been discussed, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported. Deputies will continue working on the bill in the next plenary week from February 18 to February 21.

According to the calendar plan of the third session of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation, the deputies are working in committees and commissions from February 10 to February 14.

According to earlier reports, 4,018 amendments were proposed by the second reading of the land market bill.