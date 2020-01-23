Economy

09:29 23.01.2020

EBRD considering opportunities for new projects in Ukraine – Zelensky's meeting with Chakrabarti

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos met with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Suma Chakrabarti.

The press service of the president reported on Wednesday that the head of state thanked the EBRD president for a project portfolio of EUR 1.115 billion in 2019 in Ukraine.

"I am very pleased that our constructive cooperation has produced such results. And I hope it will become our new normal level of cooperation. This is the goal we set at our first meeting," Zelensky said.

The EBRD president commended the progress of reforms in Ukraine, naming Ukraine among the top three priorities in the region. "The international financial structure is considering opportunities for new projects in Ukraine," the press service said.

