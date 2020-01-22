Economy

09:39 22.01.2020

New Ukraine's program with IMF could be last one – Finance minister

2 min read
New Ukraine's program with IMF could be last one – Finance minister

Ukraine still needs financial support of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), although the new three-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF), preliminarily agreed at the end of last year with the IMF managers, could become the last program with the IMF, Finance Minister Oksana Markarova has said.

"The IMF program, according to which we reached an agreement at the management level, is required for three years. However, having fully completed it, there is a chance to leave the IMF," the Finance Minister wrote on her Facebook page on Tuesday evening.

Ukraine's president, the government, and the National Bank agreed with the IMF management in early December on a new three-year loan program worth $5.5 billion. The IMF Executive Board will make a final decision on the program after Kyiv fulfills the last remaining preliminary requirements, including the adoption of a number of laws by the Verkhovna Rada.

The current cooperation program between Ukraine and the IMF under the Stand By Arrangement (SBA) was approved on December 19, 2018 and expires on February 17, 2020. The volume of the 14-month program is equivalent to SDR 2.8 billion, or about $3.9 billion. At the same time, SDR 1 billion (about $1.4 billion) was provided immediately. Later two more tranches were planned following the results of six-month revisions. However, in connection with the change of president and government after the election, it was decided to start developing a new cooperation program. As a result, last year there was no funding provided by the IMF, while Kyiv paid almost SDR 1.4 billion.

Tags: #finance_minister #imf #markarova
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:27 22.01.2020
IMF notes progress, expects Ukraine to complete all actions for decision on new financing program

IMF notes progress, expects Ukraine to complete all actions for decision on new financing program

14:01 22.01.2020
Program with IMF might contain relief of administrative pressure on energy markets – PM

Program with IMF might contain relief of administrative pressure on energy markets – PM

12:40 22.01.2020
PM: We expect to get three-year program from IMF soon

PM: We expect to get three-year program from IMF soon

14:12 17.01.2020
Ukrainian govt's policy helps bolster Ukraine's economy – IMF representative office

Ukrainian govt's policy helps bolster Ukraine's economy – IMF representative office

12:18 16.01.2020
No triggers for Ukraine's value recovery instruments appear – Finance ministry

No triggers for Ukraine's value recovery instruments appear – Finance ministry

14:34 20.12.2019
SOE deprived of benefits to pay dividends over failure to meet investment programs – Finance ministry

SOE deprived of benefits to pay dividends over failure to meet investment programs – Finance ministry

10:38 17.12.2019
Ukraine to be able to quit borrowing from IMF in three years – Finance minister

Ukraine to be able to quit borrowing from IMF in three years – Finance minister

13:42 16.12.2019
Govt bill on banks under IMF program requires radical review – deputy Rada committee head Dubinsky

Govt bill on banks under IMF program requires radical review – deputy Rada committee head Dubinsky

18:22 12.12.2019
IMF finds it difficult to voice date of board meeting on new program for Ukraine

IMF finds it difficult to voice date of board meeting on new program for Ukraine

14:51 12.12.2019
NBU expects IMF Executive Board approves new program for Ukraine in Q1 2020 – NBU governor

NBU expects IMF Executive Board approves new program for Ukraine in Q1 2020 – NBU governor

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine should become investment mecca of Eastern and Central Europe – Zelensky

Industrial production in Ukraine 1.8% down in 2019 – statistics

Ukrtransnafta gets EUR 4.3 mln compensation from Transneft for oil contamination by organochloride

Supreme Court ruling on NBU lawsuit against Kolomoisky's Gadzhibey violates NBU's creditor rights

Ukraine announces issue of 10-year euro-pegged eurobonds – Finance ministry

LATEST

Ukraine should become investment mecca of Eastern and Central Europe – Zelensky

Industrial production in Ukraine 1.8% down in 2019 – statistics

Ukraine interested in increasing of Cargill investments into agrarian sector – Zelensky

Ukrtransnafta gets EUR 4.3 mln compensation from Transneft for oil contamination by organochloride

Supreme Court ruling on NBU lawsuit against Kolomoisky's Gadzhibey violates NBU's creditor rights

Nova Poshta plans to invest $100 mln in development in 2020

Ukraine announces issue of 10-year euro-pegged eurobonds – Finance ministry

Naftogaz supervisory board reshuffles executive board

Ukraine organizing first borrowing on foreign market in 2020 – source

Honcharuk instructs economy ministry to revise salaries of top managers

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD