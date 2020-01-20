NBU to design strategy for participating in govt bond auctions in secondary market by late 2020 – strategy

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) plans to design a strategy for participating in government domestic loan bond auctions in the secondary market by the end of 2020, according to the Strategy of Ukrainian Financial Sector Development until 2025 posted on the regulator's website.

According to the document, regulators of the financial sector plan to reduce the number of government bonds in circulation and increase the number of issues by the end of next year.

At the same time, the goals of the regulators of the financial sector include a smooth transition to the issue of government bonds in national currency only, which should be completed by the end of 2024.

In addition, the Strategy envisages ensuring the inclusion of government bonds in the JP Morgan GBI-EM index and holding auctions to place government domestic loan bonds on international trading platforms by the end of 2024.

According to the Strategy, in the next five years, regulators of the financial sector also plan to provide nonresidents access to the primary government bonds market through an international depository.

The strategic goals until 2025 include the introduction of calculating the yield range of Ukraine's government bonds on an ongoing basis, as well as the availability of a trading platform to establish solid anonymous pricing in the government bonds market, which will provide at least 30% of the average daily trading volume.