SkyUp suspends flights to UAE from Feb due to closure of airspace over Iran, Iraq

SkyUp Airlines suspends its flights to the United Arab Emirates from February 1, 2020 due to the closure of the airspace over Iran and Iraq.

"From February 1, 2020, SkyUp Airlines suspends its regular flights to Sharjah (UAE) from Zaporizhia, Lviv and Kharkiv. This is connected with the prolongation of the ban on flights in the airspace over the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Iraq, which was introduced by the State Aviation Administration of Ukraine from January 9, 2020," the company said on Friday.

SkyUp also said that bypassing of the territories of Iran and Iraq increases the duration of the flights and makes it necessary to make a stop to refuel the plane.