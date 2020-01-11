SPF launches virtual database repository on privatized entities

Ukraine's State Property Fund (SPF) has launched a virtual data warehouse to disclose documents on privatization facilities, the agency's press service said on Saturday.

"It is envisaged that for most privatization objects a virtual document repository will be created, which is an important factor in the decision of investors to purchase this or that object," the statement said.

Constituent, permissive, organizational, operational, claim and title documents, labor documents, financial statements and contracts will be presented in the repository.

According to the report, the disclosure of information will simplify access to it and eliminate corruption in obtaining data, increase transparency of the privatization process, increase competition and prices of objects.

In addition, the SPF plans to launch a full-fledged portal with a non-disclosure agreement and full disclosure of information about objects in the first quarter of 2020.