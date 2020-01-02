Economy

09:57 02.01.2020

Ernest Airlines suspects servicing flights from Jan 13 over problems with license

1 min read
Ernest Airlines suspects servicing flights from Jan 13 over problems with license

Ernest Airlines suspends has blocked sales of transport contracts for all flights departing from January 13, 2020 over the suspension of the airline's operating license under a decision of the National Civil Aviation Authority of Italy (ENAC).

According to a posting on the website of the airline, the license can be restored following the demonstration by Ernest S.p.A. to be in possession of the requirements prescribed by the current legislation on the matter and to obtain the revocation of the provision issued by ENAC.

The flights will be restored on the site as soon as the revocation of this provision is published.

Earlier Ernest Airlines suspended flights on the Kyiv-Genoa, Kharkiv-Rome and Kharkiv-Milan routes for the 2019/2020 winter navigation season.

Ernest Airlines plans to invest EUR 100 million in Ukraine in two years and to deploy two aircraft in Kyiv in 2020.

Tags: #ernest_airlines
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:44 19.10.2018
Ernest Airlines opens regular flights from Kharkiv to Rome and Milan from March 2019

Ernest Airlines opens regular flights from Kharkiv to Rome and Milan from March 2019

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Suspension of oil shipments from Russia to Belarus won't cause serious problems for Ukraine – Gerus

PIB managed by Russia's VEB to hand over banking license – agenda of shareholders' meeting

Belarus suspends export of petroleum products from Jan 1

Economy ministry developing action plan if suspension of Russian oil shipments to Belarus effects situation in Ukraine

Weakening of hryvnia before New Year Day was speculative, hryvnia strengthening expected in 2020 – PM

LATEST

Suspension of oil shipments from Russia to Belarus won't cause serious problems for Ukraine – Gerus

Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP 3rd power unit disconnected from grid by protection system

Belarus to honor all obligations on exports of oil products – Belneftekhim

PIB managed by Russia's VEB to hand over banking license – agenda of shareholders' meeting

Farmland possession limit not to apply to banks – adviser to PM

Belarus suspends export of petroleum products from Jan 1

Economy ministry developing action plan if suspension of Russian oil shipments to Belarus effects situation in Ukraine

Deposit Guarantee Fund auctions pool of VAB Bank assets

Belneftekhim confirms suspension of crude shipments from Russia to Belarusian refineries from Jan 1

New construction standards on energy efficient housing become effective on Jan 1

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD