Ernest Airlines suspects servicing flights from Jan 13 over problems with license

Ernest Airlines suspends has blocked sales of transport contracts for all flights departing from January 13, 2020 over the suspension of the airline's operating license under a decision of the National Civil Aviation Authority of Italy (ENAC).

According to a posting on the website of the airline, the license can be restored following the demonstration by Ernest S.p.A. to be in possession of the requirements prescribed by the current legislation on the matter and to obtain the revocation of the provision issued by ENAC.

The flights will be restored on the site as soon as the revocation of this provision is published.

Earlier Ernest Airlines suspended flights on the Kyiv-Genoa, Kharkiv-Rome and Kharkiv-Milan routes for the 2019/2020 winter navigation season.

Ernest Airlines plans to invest EUR 100 million in Ukraine in two years and to deploy two aircraft in Kyiv in 2020.