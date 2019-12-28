Nuclear inspectorate approves transfer of Westinghouse fuel at reactor three of Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP into industrial exploitation

The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine has approved the transfer of fuel assemblies WR made by Westinghouse (Sweden) at reactor three of Yuzhnoukrainsk nuclear power plant (NPP) to industrial exploitation, the inspectorate said on its Facebook page.

"Westinghouse continues diversifying its nuclear fuel deliveries. On December 28, 2019, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate made a positive decision to put Westinghouse nuclear fuel into industrial exploitation at reactor three of Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP," the inspectorate said in the statement.

As noted in turn in the press release of National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom, reactor three of Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP was the first reactor to receive permission for the industrial exploitation of Westinghouse nuclear fuel.

"We are proud that Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP, which has been operating Westinghouse fuel assemblies for 13 years, has become the first in this project, which is very important for the state's energy security," the press service of Energoatom said, citing Director General of Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP Volodymyr Lisnichenko.