Economy

16:16 28.12.2019

Nuclear inspectorate approves transfer of Westinghouse fuel at reactor three of Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP into industrial exploitation

1 min read
Nuclear inspectorate approves transfer of Westinghouse fuel at reactor three of Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP into industrial exploitation

The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine has approved the transfer of fuel assemblies WR made by Westinghouse (Sweden) at reactor three of Yuzhnoukrainsk nuclear power plant (NPP) to industrial exploitation, the inspectorate said on its Facebook page.

"Westinghouse continues diversifying its nuclear fuel deliveries. On December 28, 2019, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate made a positive decision to put Westinghouse nuclear fuel into industrial exploitation at reactor three of Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP," the inspectorate said in the statement.

As noted in turn in the press release of National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom, reactor three of Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP was the first reactor to receive permission for the industrial exploitation of Westinghouse nuclear fuel.

"We are proud that Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP, which has been operating Westinghouse fuel assemblies for 13 years, has become the first in this project, which is very important for the state's energy security," the press service of Energoatom said, citing Director General of Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP Volodymyr Lisnichenko.

Tags: #westinghouse #yuzhnoukrainsk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:12 06.09.2019
Westinghouse waiting for official position of new govt on Ukraine-EU Energy Bridge project

Westinghouse waiting for official position of new govt on Ukraine-EU Energy Bridge project

18:47 02.09.2019
NSDC secretary Danyliuk discusses enhancing Ukraine's energy security with representatives of Westinghouse

NSDC secretary Danyliuk discusses enhancing Ukraine's energy security with representatives of Westinghouse

17:00 18.01.2019
Westinghouse will provide Ukraine with its technology of nuclear fuel production to build plant - Nasalyk

Westinghouse will provide Ukraine with its technology of nuclear fuel production to build plant - Nasalyk

14:03 08.11.2018
Turboatom, Westinghouse extend memo of cooperation in nuclear energy sphere

Turboatom, Westinghouse extend memo of cooperation in nuclear energy sphere

16:48 18.06.2018
Westinghouse expecting tender for 'energy bridge' to step up cooperation with Turboatom

Westinghouse expecting tender for 'energy bridge' to step up cooperation with Turboatom

14:59 31.05.2018
Energoatom plans to load Westinghouse fuel to four reactors of Zaporizhia NPP in 2019-2021

Energoatom plans to load Westinghouse fuel to four reactors of Zaporizhia NPP in 2019-2021

12:10 29.01.2018
Energoatom, Westinghouse extend contract on nuclear fuel supplies until 2025

Energoatom, Westinghouse extend contract on nuclear fuel supplies until 2025

15:07 18.09.2017
Westinghouse to supply monitoring systems for four reactors of Energoatom

Westinghouse to supply monitoring systems for four reactors of Energoatom

14:59 10.07.2017
Nuclear fuel inspectorate approves use of Westinghouse fuel at two more reactors of Zaporizhia NPP

Nuclear fuel inspectorate approves use of Westinghouse fuel at two more reactors of Zaporizhia NPP

18:30 26.06.2017
Energoatom starts inspecting Westinghouse fuel using own inspection stand

Energoatom starts inspecting Westinghouse fuel using own inspection stand

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU buys $7.9 bln on market to FX reserves in 2019, $1.5 bln in past week

Ukrainian govt approves signing of amicable agreement with Gazprom

Zelensky welcomes receipt of $2.9 bln Gazprom payment to Naftogaz Ukrainy

Gas negotiations with Russia continuing, may take weekend – Ukraine's gas transit operator

Net purchase of currency by NBU comes to $700 mln on Dec 26

LATEST

NBU buys $7.9 bln on market to FX reserves in 2019, $1.5 bln in past week

Antitrust agency permits EssilorLuxottica to buy largest Ukrainian eye-glass network Luxoptica

Ukrainian govt approves signing of amicable agreement with Gazprom

Banks with Russian capital have worst results of stress tests

Banks start publishing results of stress tests

Cadogan waiting for license renewal, suspends operations at Bitlyanska licensing site

Ukraine pays no money for services of Ernst & Young's division to advise on privatization of Centrenergo – SPF

Real wages in Ukraine 10.8% up in Nov 2019 – statistics

Zelensky welcomes receipt of $2.9 bln Gazprom payment to Naftogaz Ukrainy

Gas negotiations with Russia continuing, may take weekend – Ukraine's gas transit operator

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD