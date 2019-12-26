EssilorLuxottica could acquire Luxoptica largest Ukrainian eye-glass network

Economy

EssilorLuxottica French-Italian holding, a large player on the global eye-glass, optic equipment market, could acquire Luxoptica, the largest Ukrainian eye-glass network with 176 shops, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine has reported.

The committee said that the committee on Thursday will discuss the provision of a permit to Essilor Nederland Holding B.V. (the Netherlands), fully owned by EssilorLuxottica, to acquire over 50% in International Optical House Holding B.V. (the Netherlands), which holds 100% of Luxoptica Holding LLC (Kyiv).

According to the unified public register of legal entities and private entrepreneurs, the ultimate beneficiaries of Luxoptica Holding are Nadia Shalomova, wife of businessman and former head of the presidential administration of Ukraine Borys Lozhkin, and co-owner of the Dobrobut medical network Oleh Kalashnikov.

