Economy

16:48 28.12.2019

Antitrust agency permits EssilorLuxottica to buy largest Ukrainian eye-glass network Luxoptica

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine has permitted EssilorLuxottica French-Italian holding, a large player on the global eye-glass, optic equipment market, to acquire Luxoptica, the largest Ukrainian eye-glass network with 176 shops.

According to a report of the committee, the regulator permitted Essilor Nederland Holding B.V. (the Netherlands), fully owned by EssilorLuxottica, to acquire over 50% in International Optical House Holding B.V. (the Netherlands).

According to registers, International Optical House Holding B.V. became fully owner of Luxoptica Holding LLC (Kyiv) in December 2019.

In addition, the committee on Friday also permitted OH Holding Limited (Nicosia, Cyprus) to acquire a stake in the charter capital of Luxoptica Holding (Kyiv, Ukraine), which will grant over 50% of the votes in the management body of the company.

According to the unified public register of legal entities and private entrepreneurs, the ultimate beneficiaries of Luxoptica Holding are Nadia Shalomova, wife of businessman and former head of the presidential administration of Ukraine Borys Lozhkin, and co-owner of the Dobrobut medical network Oleh Kalashnikov.

Luxoptica was not immediately available for comment.

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. In particular, the company is known for such brands of glasses as Ray-Ban and Oakley, optical technologies Varilux and Transitions and ophthalmic retail chains Sunglass Hut and Lenscrafters.

EssilorLuxottica supplies its products to a wide network with more than 10,000 stores, and also sells its products in line with the omnichannel sales model.

The French Essilor acquired the Italian company Luxottica Group in 2017 for EUR 22.8 billion, creating the largest European lenses manufacturer as a result of the transaction.

