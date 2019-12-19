Economy

23:29 19.12.2019

Dragon Capital cuts stake in DUPD investment fund to 59.9%

Dragon Capital, an investment company whose ultimate beneficiary is Tomas Fiala, has sold 1,394,691 shares of Dragon-Ukrainian Properties and Development Plc (DUPD, the Isle of Man) investment fund and reduced its stake in the company to 59.9%.

As DUPD said in a report on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) website, Dragon Capital on December 16, 2019, sold 1,394,691 ordinary shares whose price was GBP 0.1112 per share. Thus, the total value of the shares sold was GBP 155,000.

As reported, Dragon Capital in January 2019 increased its stake in DUPD, to 61.17%.

The DUPD fund was founded at the end of February 2007 and raised $308 million the same year via an initial public offering (IPO) and a secondary public offering (SPO). Its portfolio includes the following housing estates outside Kyiv: Riviera Villas (the total area of land is 14.3 hectares, the share of DUPD is 59.6%) and Green Hills (16.2 hectares, 100%). It also owns a share in the Arricano development company, 38 apartments in the Sadok Vishnevy housing estate, as well as a number of land plots in different regions of Ukraine.

DUPD in January-June 2019 posted $0.02 million in net loss against $0.75 million in net profit year-over-year. In 2018, the fund's net profit was $3.17 million, whereas it was in the red in 2017 with net loss estimated at $4.85 million.

Tags: #dragon
