Economy

17:32 12.12.2019

NBU from March 2020 to ease requirement for reserves in hryvnias to zero, toughen in currency to 10% – NBU governor

1 min read
NBU from March 2020 to ease requirement for reserves in hryvnias to zero, toughen in currency to 10% – NBU governor

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has decided to introduce a differentiation of requirements for mandatory reserves depending on the currency: for reserves in the hryvnia this ratio will be reduced to zero, and for reserves in foreign currency it will be raised to 10%, Governor of the National Bank Yakiv Smolii has said.

"This will help reduce the dollarization of bank deposits and will make it possible to cheapen hryvnia credit resources for the population and businesses," he said at a briefing in Kyiv.

Tags: #nbu #currency #hryvnia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:03 12.12.2019
NBU cuts refinancing rate from 15.5% to 13.5%

NBU cuts refinancing rate from 15.5% to 13.5%

14:51 12.12.2019
NBU expects IMF Executive Board approves new program for Ukraine in Q1 2020 – NBU governor

NBU expects IMF Executive Board approves new program for Ukraine in Q1 2020 – NBU governor

17:56 10.12.2019
Finance Ministry cuts yield for four-year govt bonds to 11.7% with demand growing to UAH 11.4 bln

Finance Ministry cuts yield for four-year govt bonds to 11.7% with demand growing to UAH 11.4 bln

10:15 09.12.2019
Rallies near NBU confirms rightfulness of regulator's policy – acting U.S. assistant secretary

Rallies near NBU confirms rightfulness of regulator's policy – acting U.S. assistant secretary

12:32 06.12.2019
NBU council recommends board to weaken monetary policy, more actively build up forex reserves

NBU council recommends board to weaken monetary policy, more actively build up forex reserves

13:08 04.12.2019
NBU forecasts decrease in inflation in 2019 to almost 6%

NBU forecasts decrease in inflation in 2019 to almost 6%

12:26 28.11.2019
MP Dubinsky accuses NBU of extra strengthening of hryvnia exchange rate

MP Dubinsky accuses NBU of extra strengthening of hryvnia exchange rate

19:00 27.11.2019
Ukraine continues talks with IMF on preparation of new program – Smolii

Ukraine continues talks with IMF on preparation of new program – Smolii

18:06 27.11.2019
EBA concerned about recent events related to NBU, calls on authorities to respond appropriately

EBA concerned about recent events related to NBU, calls on authorities to respond appropriately

10:37 27.11.2019
NBU board claims pressure by ex-owner of PrivatBank Kolomoisky

NBU board claims pressure by ex-owner of PrivatBank Kolomoisky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Fitch upgrades Ferrexpo to 'BB-', outlook stable

IMF finds it difficult to voice date of board meeting on new program for Ukraine

NBU cuts refinancing rate from 15.5% to 13.5%

NBU expects IMF Executive Board approves new program for Ukraine in Q1 2020 – NBU governor

Ukrainian PM about U.S. sanctions against Nord Stream 2: we will continue fight for Ukraine' energy security

LATEST

Fitch upgrades Ferrexpo to 'BB-', outlook stable

Nova Poshta shipments 26% up after Black Friday

IMF finds it difficult to voice date of board meeting on new program for Ukraine

Naftogaz enterprises pay almost UAH 97 bln to state budget for 11 months

Tolling oil refining does nothing to alleviate problem of Ukrnafta's oil sales, company urges govt to interfere

Ukroboronprom's aircraft maintenance enterprises fulfill state defense order for 2019 in advance

Ukrainian PM about U.S. sanctions against Nord Stream 2: we will continue fight for Ukraine' energy security

STADA CEO: We plan to expand our Biopharma product line

Ukrgazvydobuvannia to hold talks with Romania, China firms for participation in tender to raise gas extraction

Zelensky signs law abolishing state monopoly on alcohol production

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD