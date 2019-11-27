Economy

11:10 27.11.2019

Ukroboronprom introduces new director of Zhytomyr Armor Plant

Oleksiy Zhukovets has been appointed as new Director of Zhytomyr Armor Plant, according to the press service of the Ukroboronprom State Concern.

"Oleksiy Zhukovets won a competition for the position of Director of the State Enterprise Zhytomyr Armor Plant," reads the statement posted on November 25.

The competition was held on October 7, 2019. Thirty-eight candidates applied for the position. The contest committee selected Zhukovets, and he passed a lie detector test in line with the new rules.

"Oleksiy Zhukovets has the most suitable experience, and he also presented the most realistic development strategy for Zhytomyr Armor Plant," the state concern said.

Earlier he worked in the sphere of machine building and developed equipment for the metallurgy industry.

The contest committee included the top management of the state concern along with representatives of G7 embassies, independent anti-corruption non-governmental organizations and the State Watch organization, as well as members of a respective parliamentary committee and the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

State-run Zhytomyr Armor Plant is a part of the Ukroboronprom State Concern. Its core business is production, overhauls and modernization of various lightly armored equipment, including armored vehicles BRDM, BTR, BMP, BMD, GM-575 and GM-578 chassis.

