Ukrainian PM says no corruption at all on top level

Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk has said that there is no corruption on a top level in Ukraine as of today.

"Today, there is absolutely no corruption in Ukraine among top officials. I am sure there would be no corruption at all levels very soon. We have good macroeconomic indicators today, the level of inflation decreases, every year the indicators in the ratings of reputable international agencies improve," he wrote on Facebook following a participation in the First Investment Forum of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The prime minister also noted that privatization was no longer a problem of Ukraine, but an opportunity that the government intends to use.

"By the end of the year we will transfer 500 state-owned enterprises to a small-scale privatization. This week we have already transferred more than 330 objects for privatization. This is a record amount for the independence of Ukraine! And in early December, we will present to investors in London the first list of enterprises within the Road Show," he said.

In addition, Honcharuk noted that in 2020 the government would start a large-scale privatization. "I am sure in this direction we will have many good investment stories. For example, with the privatization of the state-owned Centrenergo," the prime minister added.

Commenting on the issue of concession, Honcharuk stressed that the government was serious about a public-private partnership. "Two pilot projects: the seaports Olvia and Kherson are already in transparent tenders. Now we are preparing another 10 state assets for concession," the prime minister said.