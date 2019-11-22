Economy

16:55 22.11.2019

NBU, Finance ministry seek to launch E-bond platform for trading in govt bonds on secondary market in H1 2020

NBU, Finance ministry seek to launch E-bond platform for trading in govt bonds on secondary market in H1 2020

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has said that there are plans in December 2019 to select a sponsor of the E-bond platform in Ukraine for trading in government domestic loan bonds, and in April 2020 to adjust the E-bond platform by Bloomberg.

According to the presentation on the development of financial markets posted on the central bank's website, next April it is also planned to amend agreements with primary dealers on their obligation to keep solid quotes on the E-bond platform.

Another task that the NBU set itself for the first quarter of 2020 is to provide support for the development of the government bonds market, including through the participation of the central bank in trading.

The National Bank said that the main goal is to create a liquidity center in the government bonds market based on a modern trading platform.

The NBU recalled that the roadmap for reformatting the Institute of Primary Dealers of the Ministry of Finance has already been developed, which conceptually defines the principles for implementing the E-bond platform in Ukraine, the rules for trading in government securities have been changed to simplify transactions using the trade information system (TIS), and the initial placement of government bonds in Bloomberg TIS has begun.

Interfax-Ukraine
