Economy

13:11 21.11.2019

Infrastructure ministry interested in cooperation with Hyundai in upgrade of Ukrzaliznytsia's rolling stock

The Infrastructure Ministry of Ukraine is interested in cooperation with Hyundai (South Korea) to develop and modernize rolling stock of Ukrzaliznytsia, according to a posting on the website of the ministry.

"Ukraine already has experience of cooperation with Hyundai. In particular, 10 interregional electric trains manufactured by Hyundai Corporation were purchased in 2012. I want to note: under the Program of Activities of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, as well as the program for updating rolling stock of Ukrzaliznytsia for the period until 2021 it is planned to renew the fleet of passenger cars and locomotives, as well as purchase 10 interregional dual-power electric trains," Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Krykliy said during a meeting with representatives of Hyundai company in Kyiv on Wednesday.

He named the main priorities of Ukraine in cooperation with foreign companies: the localization of production and maintenance of railway rolling stock in the country, the introduction of modern technological integrated solutions for maintenance and repair of rolling stock.

As reported, Currently, on its balance sheet, Ukrzaliznytsia has 10 high-speed interregional electric trains made by Hyundai Rotem company (South Korea), two high-speed interregional electric trains manufactured by PJSC Kriukov Car Building Works, two double-decker electric trains made by Skoda Vagonka company, 10 passenger cars of improved design with an operating speed of 160 km per hour manufactured by the Kriukov Car Building Works.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #hyundai
