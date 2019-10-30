Economy

14:52 30.10.2019

PrivatBank posts 5.4-fold rise in net profit in Jan-Sept

Net profit of state-owned PrivatBank in January-September 2019 totaled UAH 27.427 billion, which is 5.4 times more than a year ago (UAH 5.093 billion), according to quarterly financial statements of the bank.

The bank said net interest income over the period grew by 37% year-over-year, to UAH 14.681 billion.

The bank's assets grew by 2.3%, to UAH 284.312 billion, including a 16.5% rise in loans issued to clients, reaching UAH 58.427 billion.

The bank's liabilities over the period shrank by 3.8%, to UAH 237.116 billion, and net worth grew by 50%, to UAH 47.196 billion.

The charter capital remained unchanged at UAH 206.06 billion.

The government of Ukraine on December 18, 2016, referring to the proposal of the NBU and the former shareholders of PrivatBank, the largest of whom at that time were Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov, decided to nationalize this largest financial institution in the Ukrainian market and invested over UAH 155 billion in its capital.

PrivatBank ranked first among 76 banks operating in the country as of July 1, 2019 in terms of total assets (UAH 522.422 billion), according to the National Bank of Ukraine.

Tags: #privatbank
