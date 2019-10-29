Govt arranges implementation of projects to support public private partnership with IFC

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) have signed a memorandum of understanding regarding public private partnership.

The document was signed during the the RE:think. Invest in Ukraine forum opened in Mariupol on Tuesday. Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Krykliy and IFC Vice President Georgina Baker signed the memo.

"The IFC for Ukraine is a long-standing partner. And now it is very important that this partner continues working with us. This memorandum is about their support for preparing individual facilities in Ukraine for a concession. This means that they will invest their knowledge and experience to find points of growth that will help us prepare projects for the investment stage," Krykliy said.

He also said that this would be the next step on the way of Ukraine to attract investment.