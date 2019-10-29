Economy

15:39 29.10.2019

Ukrainian PM: Privatbank's case key for investors' perception of country, macroeconomic stability

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has said that the case of PrivatBank (Kyiv) is key for investors' perception of the country and for macroeconomic stability.

"We do not have a dictatorship, there is no way to introduce martial law and tell every judge how he needs to behave. However, our team will work and will do everything in our power to protect the Ukrainian taxpayer and to protect the country's macroeconomic stability. And the case [of PrivatBank] that you mentioned is the key and landmark in this fight," he said during the RE: think. Invest in Ukraine investment forum held in Mariupol on Tuesday.

The prime minister said that investments will not come to the country if investors are not convinced that the PrivatBank case cannot be solved without spending funds of taxpayers.

"If investors do not see that the rules have changed, it is impossible to just try and solve all problems at the expense of taxpayers. If people do not see that the rules have changed, then investments will not come here. We understand this very well. Therefore, macroeconomic stability for us and the interests of the state and the interests of taxpayers are the main thing for sure," he said.

The prime minister also said that Ukraine needs dialogue and joint decisions with international partners.

"Not so long ago, the delegation of our ministers worked in the United States, and we expect that colleagues from the International Monetary Fund will come to Ukraine in the coming weeks, and we hope that we will reach an agreement on the format of the new program," he added.

During the press briefing, Honcharuk said that the IMF mission is expected to arrive in Ukraine in November to continue negotiations on a new program for Ukraine, and expressed the hope that the new program will be signed in the coming months. "I would like this to happen in the coming months," he said.

Tags: #investments #honcharuk #privatbank
