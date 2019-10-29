Economy

15:21 29.10.2019

Ukrainian PM counts on achievement of agreements with IMF during upcoming visit of IMF mission

Ukrainian PM counts on achievement of agreements with IMF during upcoming visit of IMF mission

 Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk counts on achievement of agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the Extended Fund Facility for Ukraine during the upcoming visit of the mission of the IMF to the country.

"We expect that in the coming weeks, colleagues from the International Monetary Fund will come to Ukraine in order to once again speak about this. And we expect that we will reach an agreement on the format of the new program," he said during his speech at the RE: think. Invest in Ukraine investment forum held in Mariupol on Tuesday.

"Of course, I would like, and we are working to ensure that this [the signing of the agreement] happens in the coming months," he told reporters following the speech.

