Ukraine, EU, Russia hold technical consultations to prepare for next round of gas transit talks

Ukraine, the European Commission and the Russian Federation held technical consultations in Brussels on Tuesday to prepare for the next round of trilateral talks on gas transit after January 1, 2020.

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy said in a press release that during the consultations the parties discussed Ukraine's progress in the implementation of the norms of the European legislation and the creation of independent gas transmission system operator.

In addition, the signing of an interconnection agreement between the operators of the gas transmission systems of Ukraine and the Russian Federation on standard European conditions was discussed, as well as the methodology of tariff formation for gas transportation, and other issues.

The next round of trilateral gas transit negotiations is expected to take place on October 28.