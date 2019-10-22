Economy

14:42 22.10.2019

Ukraine may receive EU macro-financial assistance by late 2019 – Markarova

1 min read
Ukraine may receive EU macro-financial assistance by late 2019 – Markarova

Ukraine could receive the second tranche of macro-financial assistance from the European Union by the end of 2019, subject to the adoption of legislation on financial monitoring and being in the IMF program.

"We still have one condition – bringing the rules of financial monitoring in line with the fourth European Directive. The bill has been developed, submitted, is now being worked out by two parliamentary committees. I hope that we together with the Verkhovna Rada will be able to adopt it in the near future," Markarova said.

However, she noted that Ukraine should be in the IMF program.

"To begin the use of funds, it is necessary to be in the IMF program ... We have an open opportunity to receive this tranche by the end of the year," she said.

Tags: #imf #markarova
