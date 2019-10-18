Economy

10:18 18.10.2019

Ukraine's finance minister satisfied with course of talks with IMF on new program

2 min read
Ukraine's finance minister satisfied with course of talks with IMF on new program

 A Ukrainian delegation during the Annual Meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) continued discussing the new financing program and moving forward in these negotiations, Ukrainian Finance Minister Oksana Markarova has said.

She said that the negotiations are moving forward quicker than in the previous years. Last year's negotiations took too long, there were several visits to the United States to Annual Meetings, she said in an interview with the Voice of America in Washington on Thursday.

The finance minister said that a number of program conditions have already been met, in particular, laws on the split of the National Commission on Financial Service Markets Regulation, on the economic operator, and on the joint transit regime have been passed.

Markarova confirmed that during the negotiations, stability and normal operation of the banking sector are discussed. PrivatBank is a very difficult issue, nothing has changed: there is a legal strategy that we are following, there are UAH 155 billion that the state invested in this bank, therefore, the issues of the banking system are being addressed, as well as the matter of getting money back, not just PrivatBank (of course, it is the largest), but also of other banks and bad loans, including state-owned banks, the minister said.

She also said that she had a constructive meeting with representatives of the U.S. Treasury and did not see any changes for the worse in the relations between the parties.

Ukraine is negotiating the possibility of the IMF opening a new three-year extended fund facility in the amount of $5-6 billion. In September, the IMF mission visited Kyiv. Subsequently, it announced plans to continue the discussion in the coming weeks.

Tags: #imf #markarova
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:36 17.10.2019
Ukrainian delegation meets with IMF deputy head, World Bank Vice President

Ukrainian delegation meets with IMF deputy head, World Bank Vice President

16:41 15.10.2019
IMF expects Ukraine's GDP to grow by 3% in 2020

IMF expects Ukraine's GDP to grow by 3% in 2020

15:21 15.10.2019
Vagueness with PrivatBank has not precluded new program of cooperation with IMF – First deputy NBU governor

Vagueness with PrivatBank has not precluded new program of cooperation with IMF – First deputy NBU governor

16:44 10.10.2019
Ukrainian delegation to leave for Washington next week to negotiate with IMF

Ukrainian delegation to leave for Washington next week to negotiate with IMF

14:01 10.10.2019
Govt responsible for maintaining cooperation with IMF, but this is not issue of MPs from the servant of people – Zelensky

Govt responsible for maintaining cooperation with IMF, but this is not issue of MPs from the servant of people – Zelensky

12:53 30.09.2019
Ukraine counts on launch of new three-year program by IMF in Dec 2019

Ukraine counts on launch of new three-year program by IMF in Dec 2019

10:21 27.09.2019
IMF to continue discussions with Ukraine on new three-year EFF in coming weeks

IMF to continue discussions with Ukraine on new three-year EFF in coming weeks

09:25 27.09.2019
Zelensky at meeting with bondholders, rating agencies: IMF mission supports Ukrainian authorities' initiatives

Zelensky at meeting with bondholders, rating agencies: IMF mission supports Ukrainian authorities' initiatives

14:35 26.09.2019
Talks on new program with IMF in active phase – Ukrainian govt

Talks on new program with IMF in active phase – Ukrainian govt

14:50 16.09.2019
NBU predicts signing of new Ukraine, IMF cooperation program in late 2019 – First deputy NBU governor

NBU predicts signing of new Ukraine, IMF cooperation program in late 2019 – First deputy NBU governor

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU improves hryvnia exchange rate forecast for 2020 – Finance minister

Law on special procedure for local self-government in certain areas of Donetsk, Luhansk regions to be adopted taking into account public opinion – Razumkov

British American Tobacco halts production in Ukraine on Oct 11

Economy ministry revises upwards forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2020 to 3.7%

Ukrainian delegation meets with IMF deputy head, World Bank Vice President

LATEST

Rada passes at second reading bill No. 1230 with amendments to Customs Code on protection of intellectual property rights

NBU improves hryvnia exchange rate forecast for 2020 – Finance minister

Law on special procedure for local self-government in certain areas of Donetsk, Luhansk regions to be adopted taking into account public opinion – Razumkov

British American Tobacco halts production in Ukraine on Oct 11

Uncertain Russian gas transit enhances boosts interest in UGS facilities – TSO of Ukraine chief

EBA concerned about irregularities when considering important bills of fuel and energy sector

Economy ministry revises upwards forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2020 to 3.7%

Rada budget committee agrees on raising 2020 state budget by UAH 3.655 bln for purchase of medicines

Darnitsa pharmaceutical company plans development in foreign markets via acquisition of foreign companies

Cabinet sets up commission to protect business

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD