Economy

16:44 10.10.2019

Ukrainian delegation to leave for Washington next week to negotiate with IMF

2 min read
Ukrainian delegation to leave for Washington next week to negotiate with IMF

A Ukrainian delegation is leaving for Washington, D.C., next week to continue negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk.

"We are now in an active phase of negotiations with the IMF on a new support program. Next week, a group of ministers will leave for the United States to participate in the Annual Meeting of [the Boards of Governors] of the World Bank and the IMF and in negotiations with the Fund," the prime minister said on Facebook on Thursday.

Honcharuk said earlier that he admits reaching a staff level agreement with the IMF on a new program in October after talks in Washington.

Ukraine is negotiating the possibility of launching a new program worth $5-6 billion. In September, the IMF mission visited Ukraine, which subsequently announced plans to continue the discussion in the coming weeks.

Representatives of the Ukrainian side, before the IMF mission began work, admitted that, based on its results, a recommendation on the opening of a new program could be reached. However, according to Interfax-Ukraine's sources close to the negotiations, the final result was negatively affected by recent events around PrivatBank, information about a possible compromise with its ex-shareholders without due reaction of the head of state, a raid at the bank, and also pressure on the senior officials of the country's National Bank.

Tags: #honcharuk #imf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:01 10.10.2019
Govt responsible for maintaining cooperation with IMF, but this is not issue of MPs from the servant of people – Zelensky

Govt responsible for maintaining cooperation with IMF, but this is not issue of MPs from the servant of people – Zelensky

16:49 09.10.2019
Extending gas transit contract with Gazprom under old rules does not suit Ukraine – PM Honcharuk

Extending gas transit contract with Gazprom under old rules does not suit Ukraine – PM Honcharuk

16:44 08.10.2019
Ukrainian PM announces increased defense costs in 2020

Ukrainian PM announces increased defense costs in 2020

16:53 07.10.2019
Govt not restoring passenger transportation with Crimea – Honcharuk

Govt not restoring passenger transportation with Crimea – Honcharuk

18:07 03.10.2019
Cabinet and NBU sign memo of cooperation to achieve sustainable economic growth, price stability

Cabinet and NBU sign memo of cooperation to achieve sustainable economic growth, price stability

16:02 01.10.2019
Initiative of retrospective change for gas royalty rates from new wells wrong – PM

Initiative of retrospective change for gas royalty rates from new wells wrong – PM

09:39 01.10.2019
State should be commercial diplomat promoting interests of large Ukrainian business in world

State should be commercial diplomat promoting interests of large Ukrainian business in world

13:04 30.09.2019
Govt sets task to raise $50 bln of investment for 40% growth of GDP in five years

Govt sets task to raise $50 bln of investment for 40% growth of GDP in five years

12:53 30.09.2019
Ukraine counts on launch of new three-year program by IMF in Dec 2019

Ukraine counts on launch of new three-year program by IMF in Dec 2019

10:21 27.09.2019
IMF to continue discussions with Ukraine on new three-year EFF in coming weeks

IMF to continue discussions with Ukraine on new three-year EFF in coming weeks

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky denies influence of any oligarch in Servant of the People faction, but complains of external pressure on inexperienced MPs

Zelensky in favor of delaying admission for foreigners to land purchase since start of market launch

Zelensky ready to start talks with Kolomoisky, other oligarchs

Govt responsible for maintaining cooperation with IMF, but this is not issue of MPs from the servant of people – Zelensky

Competition agency fines four tobacco giants with factories in Ukraine, Tedis Ukraine distributor UAH 6.5 bln

LATEST

Zelensky: Hard to defend Ukraine in PrivatBank case without rebooting of courts

Zelensky denies influence of any oligarch in Servant of the People faction, but complains of external pressure on inexperienced MPs

Zelensky in favor of delaying admission for foreigners to land purchase since start of market launch

Zelensky gives ministers trial period until end of this year

Zelensky ready to start talks with Kolomoisky, other oligarchs

Competition agency fines four tobacco giants with factories in Ukraine, Tedis Ukraine distributor UAH 6.5 bln

Zelensky rebukes Dragon Capital head for buying assets after Yanukovych flees

Problem of high feed-in tariffs to be settled thanks to communication with companies entitled with tariffs – Zelensky

Zelensky backs govt position to liquidate schemes with private entrepreneurs

Zelensky promises to protect state if needed after court decision in dispute on nationalization of PrivatBank

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD