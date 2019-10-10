Ukrainian delegation to leave for Washington next week to negotiate with IMF

A Ukrainian delegation is leaving for Washington, D.C., next week to continue negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk.

"We are now in an active phase of negotiations with the IMF on a new support program. Next week, a group of ministers will leave for the United States to participate in the Annual Meeting of [the Boards of Governors] of the World Bank and the IMF and in negotiations with the Fund," the prime minister said on Facebook on Thursday.

Honcharuk said earlier that he admits reaching a staff level agreement with the IMF on a new program in October after talks in Washington.

Ukraine is negotiating the possibility of launching a new program worth $5-6 billion. In September, the IMF mission visited Ukraine, which subsequently announced plans to continue the discussion in the coming weeks.

Representatives of the Ukrainian side, before the IMF mission began work, admitted that, based on its results, a recommendation on the opening of a new program could be reached. However, according to Interfax-Ukraine's sources close to the negotiations, the final result was negatively affected by recent events around PrivatBank, information about a possible compromise with its ex-shareholders without due reaction of the head of state, a raid at the bank, and also pressure on the senior officials of the country's National Bank.