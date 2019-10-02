Economy

11:54 02.10.2019

Ukroboronprom head signs contract with Baker Tilly Ukraine to audit concern operations for 2018-2019 period

Ukroboronprom head signs contract with Baker Tilly Ukraine to audit concern operations for 2018-2019 period

Director General of the Ukroboronprom state concern Aivaras Abromavicius has signed a contract with Baker Tilly Ukraine to audit concern operations for the 2018-2019 period.

"Today [on Tuesday] signed a contract to conduct an audit of the consolidated financial statements of Ukroboronprom state concern for 2018/2019 with Baker Tilly Ukraine. Let's move forward!" Abromavicius tweeted.

As reported, early September, Baker Tilly Ukraine LLC from the network of the Baker Tilly international auditing company won a tender to select an auditor of the consolidated financial statements of the Ukroboronprom state concern.

According to the data on the ProZorro platform, initially Baker Tilly offered UAH 29.988 million for its services, while its only rival, Ernst & Young Auditing Services LLC, offered UAH 32.5 million, which corresponded to the starting price, and the final price was UAH 29.336 million.

This will be the first consolidated audit of the concern in the entire history of its existence, Ukroboronprom then said.

