Kernel preparing for placing $300-350 mln LPN

Kernel Holding S.A. (Luxembourg), the holding company of Ukraine's Kernel agricultural and industrial group, plans to place $300-350 million eurobonds (loan participation notes, LPN), a source in banking circles has told Interfax-Ukraine.

The company intends to hold a conference call with investors on October 1, and meetings in London and New York on October 2. The organizers of the transaction are JP Morgan and ING.

Kernel plans to place either eurobonds with a maturity of five years and a call option after three years, or seven-year eurobonds with a call option after four years.

Kernel is the world's largest producer and exporter of sunflower oil, the leading producer and supplier of agricultural goods from the Black Sea region to the world markets.