Govt sets task to raise $50 bln of investment for 40% growth of GDP in five years

The Cabinet of Ministers sets a goal of raising $50 billion of investment for GDP growth of 40% in five years in the government program, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has said.

"We confirm that over the next five years (and we consider this situation realistic and aiming high with this ambition) we will come to a situation when our economy will grow by 40%. To do this, we need to attract somewhere $50 billion of investment," he said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Monday, talking about the government's program.

In addition, according to Honcharuk, the government sets itself the task of creating 1 million jobs.

"We must create such conditions so that it would be comfortable for people to start a business, their own business, so that foreign companies would be interested in entering the country," the prime minister said.